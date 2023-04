Virtus+Investment+Partners%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Friday, April 28, 2023. George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference+call and webcast with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available in the Investor+Relations section for a year.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus+Investment+Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated+managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

