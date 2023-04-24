BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (: CXW) (the Company) today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The Company’s fifth annual report illustrates CoreCivic’s longstanding commitment to operating safely, ethically and transparently while making a positive impact on the communities it serves together with government partners.



“CoreCivic’s durability over the last 40 years reveals our character, and that shows in our progress toward our ESG goals,” said Damon Hininger, president and CEO, CoreCivic. “I’m proud of the way our first-class staff have continually innovated over the years, and especially in 2022, to serve our government partners dependably, compassionately and with excellence.”

The 2022 report details CoreCivic’s commitments and progress toward goals in safe and secure operations; reentry services; innovative solutions delivery; health services; talent attraction; diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I); and more.

The Company’s approach to reentry services has grown to include several new programs and others in the pipeline that involve residents learning from the “lived experience” of others who have been incarcerated. CoreCivic staff and leaders are rising to meet the threat posed by dangerous contraband such as opioids. The Company has invested in mental health resources to help keep residents safe and delivered human rights training to 97 percent of continuing employees. By diversifying its supply chain, CoreCivic has created more opportunities than ever for women-and minority-owned businesses to partner with the Company. Wages were also increased for nearly all facility staff not already covered by the wage determination process in federal contracts.

CoreCivic also realigned its internal structure in 2022, combining real estate operations with community corrections operations and naming Executive Vice President Lucibeth Mayberry as Chief Innovation Officer.

Mayberry's team is already making positive impacts on the wellbeing of residents and staff. For example, thanks to the innovation team, CoreCivic offered alternative housing options for staff to combat the national housing shortage in the U.S. The team helped create a normalization process for easing residents out of a correctional environment by transitioning to more home-like surroundings. And it launched a collaboration with government partners to provide free tablets to residents to promote easier contact with family and loved ones, an essential component of successful reentry.

GI Jobs has recognized CoreCivic as a Military Friendly Employer for the 12th consecutive year, conferring Gold Status on the Company. CoreCivic also received a 30 percent year-over-year increase in employment applications. And it connected more than 600 community volunteers with facility residents and staff to help facilitate successful reentry through partnerships like the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice, the Maverick City Music Initiative and second chance hiring firm Cornbread Hustle.

The Company also advocated for recidivism-reducing policies in nine states, including a successful South Carolina state tax credit for hiring formerly incarcerated individuals. Since launching this public policy initiative in 2017, CoreCivic has sent 2,883 letters to federal and state officials in support of 113 reentry-friendly bills with 20 pieces of legislation signed into law.

“There’s a lot to be proud of in the work CoreCivic did in 2022 and over the last 40 years,” Hininger said. “We’ve succeeded, and expect to keep succeeding, because we’re willing to learn from each other, from our residents, and from the agencies, groups, and institutions who serve as our partners.”

About CoreCivic

