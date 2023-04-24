Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Scott Silverglate has joined the firm’s investment banking business as a senior managing director focused on advising clients in the software sector. He will be based in Menlo Park.

Mr. Silverglate joins after nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs where he was a managing director leading the industrial software practice and advising clients across the corporate, private equity and venture communities. His 20 years of experience also includes leading industrial software coverage at SVB Securities and serving as a senior banker at Jefferies focused on technology mergers and acquisitions.

“We are thrilled to have Scott join the team in this fast-growing sector to add additional strength to our software, financial sponsor and industrial coverage efforts,” said Naveen Nataraj, co-head of Evercore’s U.S. Advisory business. “Scott’s deep industry knowledge and extensive transaction experience across the software and industrial ecosystems will be extremely valuable to our platform.”

Mr. Silverglate said, “Evercore has advised on some of the most high-profile situations in recent years. Their focus on providing high-quality, differentiated and independent advice is highly valued by clients. I’m excited about the opportunity to join Evercore and to partner with a highly talented team as we enhance our leadership in software.”

Mr. Silverglate earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Stanford University.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

