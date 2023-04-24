Everspan Partners with Ledgebrook on General Liability Program

1 hours ago
Everspan Group, Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, has partnered with specialty MGA Ledgebrook on a new program offering general liability and supported excess liability to mid-market businesses. Coverage will be distributed through wholesale brokers.

Built upon the foundational expertise of underwriters John Mullen and Steve Mills, Ledgebrook's technology platform allows it to process, triage and quote submissions more efficiently, enabling faster quote times and best-in-class service for its wholesale broker partners.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Ledgebrook team, which has a wealth of industry experience and shares our philosophy on underwriting discipline,” Everspan President Steve Dresner said. “Ledgebrook blends deep insurance knowledge with cutting-edge technology. That’s a potent combination.”

“Team Ledgebrook couldn't be more excited to announce our partnership with Everspan and Steve Dresner—a leader whose expansive vision and commitment to disciplined underwriting matches our own,” Ledgebrook Founder & CEO Gage Caligaris said. “The sky's the limit for what we can achieve together!”

About Everspan Group

Everspan Group is a specialty property and casualty insurance platform that operates nationwide on an admitted and non-admitted basis. The companies which comprise the Everspan Group are wholly owned subsidiaries of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), an insurance holding company. For more information, please refer to www.everspangroup.com.

About Ledgebrook

Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, Ledgebrook offers the best of both worlds: deep insurance expertise empowered by the best of modern technology. Visit us at ledgebrook.com

