Rubicon+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that one of the Company’s smart city partners for snow removal, the City of Kansas City, Missouri (the “City”), has won the American Public Works Association (“APWA”) Excellence in Snow and Ice Control Award for 2023.

The APWA Excellence in Snow and Ice Control Award was established to promote excellence in the management and administration of public works snow and ice operations, while minimizing environmental impacts. The award is based on a number of criteria, including innovation, resourcefulness, and effectiveness in dealing with winter weather events. Winners of the award are recognized for their commitment to providing safe and efficient travel for the public during winter weather conditions.

“We are thrilled to receive the APWA Excellence in Snow and Ice Control Award for 2023, recognizing our commitment to keeping our streets clear and clean during winter weather,” said Brian Platt, City Manager for the City of Kansas City, Missouri. “The success of our continued partnership with Rubicon, as well as our other partners in this area, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the City’s public works department to keep our streets safe and accessible during the winter months. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Rubicon bringing more innovative technology solutions to our city and its residents.”

RUBICONSmartCity%26trade%3B drives innovation in city and county snow removal, bringing the next generation of technology to snow plows and other heavy-duty fleet operations. One of Rubicon’s first snow removal pilot partners was the City of Kansas City, Missouri, population 486,000. RUBICONSmartCity’s snow removal technology powered the City’s 300 snow vehicles throughout the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 snow seasons, through five major snow events. Every snow removal driver in the City uses a tablet equipped with Rubicon’s snow removal software that shows their entire route, including street priority and recent plow activity.

“In Kansas City we are constantly striving to improve public services—and with them, quality of life for our residents,” said Michael Shaw, Director of Public Works for the City of Kansas City, Missouri. “Efficient snow removal positively impacts public safety and keeps our great city moving in the winter months.”

“We are honored to continue our work with the City of Kansas City, Missouri, in deploying our RUBICONSmartCity™ technology to power the City’s snow removal vehicles and help keep their streets safe and accessible during the winter months,” said Conor Riffle, Senior Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “This prestigious award from the American Public Works Association confirms what many already know: Kansas City’s public works operation is fast becoming a model for cities across the county. We look forward to continuing our technology partnership with the City.”

In December, Michael Shaw, Director of Public Works for the City of Kansas City, was interviewed on The Weather Channel during an especially harsh winter event during which temperatures in the City dropped to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill. Director+Shaw+discussed+how+the+City+was+keeping+Kansas+Citians+safe during the storm.

Director Shaw will be joined by Hurst Renner of Rubicon at the APWA+2023+North+American+Snow+Conference in Omaha, Nebraska on a panel titled “Using Technology to Optimize Snow Removal” at 11:00 a.m. on April 17. More information on the panel is available on the event+page.

For more information on Rubicon’s smart waste and recycling, street sweeping, and snow plowing capabilities, visit the governments page on the Company’s website.

