MESA, Ariz., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. ( AMV) (“Atlis”), a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations, announced today that it will ship its first battery packs to an off-highway equipment customer in Summer 2023. Atlis will rebrand as Nxu, Inc. (pronounced: “new”), a move that more closely aligns with the Company’s focus on developing technology to make electrification viable for mobility and infrastructure.



“At Nxu, we are driving an energy revolution by building energy solutions that enable a faster transition to an electric future,” says Nxu CEO and Founder Mark Hanchett. “Imagine not having to stop for hours to recharge during your family RV road trip or worrying about how to transition your business’s fleet from diesel to electric. The path towards this future begins with a hard reboot to existing battery and charging solutions and Nxu will pave the way through development of electric battery cells, battery packs, energy storage solutions and the world’s first megawatt (MW) charging stations, starting with the delivery of the Qube battery pack.”

Legacy electric batteries that power many of today’s vehicles have low range due to limitations in energy density and require long charge cycles. Nxu’s Qube, with its proprietary cells , is intended to address these challenges by allowing vehicles that use Nxu’s battery pack to charge faster, go farther, and have an extended lifespan. In addition, the Company’s energy solutions can be used to power various mobility products, residential and commercial energy storage systems, and charging infrastructure.

"Nxu's vertically integrated approach is designed to generate value for our shareholders and our customers across all levels of the value chain,” said Nxu President, Annie Pratt. “The company is committed to a milestone-driven strategy that prioritizes delivering the first battery packs and generating revenue this Summer."

The company's official website is now www.nxu.inc . The rebrand is part of a corporate reorganization to a holding company structure scheduled to close May 11, 2023 after a shareholder vote on May 9, 2023. Outstanding stock certificates will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. All stock trading, filings and market-related information will be reported under the new corporate name and ticker symbol.

Nxu’s management team will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the re-brand and their vision of an untethered energy ecosystem today at 2 p.m. ET. Attendees can click here to register.

On Earth Day, April 22, 2023, Nxu is inviting the public to be among the first to charge their EVs on a Nxu charger at its headquarters in Mesa, AZ. The public will have the opportunity to tour the manufacturing facility and see how Nxu is building the Qube and the rest of their ecosystem from the ground up. The event will take place 10 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (MST) at 1828 N Higley Rd, Ste 116, Mesa, AZ 85205.

