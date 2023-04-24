Today, sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces its first Rhode Island restaurant is set to open in Cranston on April 18. Rhode Island is the first new state sweetgreen will enter in 2023 as it continues its goal of expanding into more suburban communities.

“We’re excited to be expanding our New England footprint and to provide the Cranston community with a new healthy and satisfying option,” said sweetgreen Co-Founder and CEO, Jonathan Neman. “We were drawn to Cranston because it's an active, thriving community where we think sweetgreen will flourish. We hope that our guests feel a deeper connection to real food every time they walk through our doors.”

Sweetgreen prioritizes quality, sustainable ingredients, with fresh produce delivered each morning for their menu of core and seasonal salads, warm bowls and sides. Regional partners include Twin Oaks Farm (Beets), Red Fire Farm (carrots), Maitland Mountain Farm (chopped pickles), Tribe/Lakeview Farms (hummus) and Carlisle Honey (honey) which are all based out of the neighboring state of Massachusetts.

For every meal sold on opening day at the Cranston restaurant, sweetgreen will donate a meal to the Comprehensive+Community+Action+Program to help combat food insecurity. The program is one of the largest community action programs in Rhode Island, providing quality health and human services to over 40,000 Rhode Islanders annually. Sweetgreen will also celebrate its grand opening day with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the City of Cranston Mayor at 10:30am and music by local artist Ashley Victoria kicking off at 11am. There will also be giveaways from Sarcastic+Sweets as well as sweetgreen farmer market totes for the first 100 customers to visit the new location.

Located at The Garden City Shopping Center at 111 Hillside Rd. sweetgreen’s Cranston, Rhode Island restaurant will be open daily from 10:30am to 10pm EST. The restaurant accommodates 19 indoor diners with banquette seating and features a patio for up to 16 people. For pick up or delivery options, visit order.sweetgreen.com, or download the sweetgreen app.

About sweetgreen:

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

