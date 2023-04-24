Hims & Hers to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023. The company will host a live conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 510-2630 for U.S. participants and (646) 960-0137 for international participants, referencing conference ID 1704296. A live audio webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.forhims.com and will be archived for one year.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Hims & Hers also announced that members of the company’s management team will be participating in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference on May 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. All events will be webcast live and archived on the Hims & Hers investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.forhims.com.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.forhims.com%2F.

