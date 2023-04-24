Hub Group, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. ( HUBG) will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to discuss its first quarter 2023 results. The results will be announced via press release after the market closes on the day of the call.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at www.hubgroup.com. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIeccf0be1980b42baab60bc9181ac7ce1 to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. On the day of the call, dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time and enter the unique participant PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers.

An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's Web site at www.hubgroup.com. This replay will be available for 30 days.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company ( HUBG) with over $5 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

