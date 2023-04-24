Dillard's Launches The Nat Note for Antonio Melani

Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to present The Nat Note for Antonio Melani - launching today in all Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. This limited-edition collaboration was developed in partnership with Natalie Steen, a creative consultant and the creator of The Nat Note, a fashion newsletter delivering curated shopping suggestions for women, children and the home in Natalie’s signature collages - the “Notes”.

The Nat Note for Antonio Melani is a celebration of Natalie’s signature vibrant and punchy style. With a nod to her Cuban roots, the resort wear capsule is spiced with details like tassels, feathers, and fringe commingled with hints of nostalgia to deliver tropical glamour ready for all summer getaways and celebrations. At once feminine and fun, the silhouettes are intended to be mixed and matched and capture the buzzy spirit of the season.

Natalie Steen stated, “I believe one should surround and don themselves with things they love. So, I was thrilled when the Dillard’s team inspired me from the beginning by asking me, ‘If you could have anything in your Spring/Summer closet, what would it be?’ With that world-is-your-oyster invitation, I designed what I would wear for living my life. I love my stacked calendar - full of family, parties, vacations and celebrations, and I love having the perfect thing to wear. I value clothing that is versatile, flattering and special. This collection checks all those boxes for me.”

Dillard’s Corporate Merchandise Manager Erin Frazier Burnes added, “Natalie's vivacious personality is contagious from the moment you meet her, and this collection encompasses that spirit. With her high fashion eye, and her playful point of view, we have all been counting down to the release of this collection and know these pieces will be a part of our customers’ most fun memory-making moments this Summer. They'll be a part of ours too!”

Natalie Steen named the clothing pieces of The Nat Note for Antonio Melani in honor of her daughter, nieces and goddaughters noting her support of them in reaching their dreams and in gratefulness of her own experience. The collection is available for a limited time and features Natalie’s signature pieces in apparel, swim, footwear and jewelry. Follow Natalie Steen on Instagram @thenatnote.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 247 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial.

