SALT LAKE CITY, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation ( CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc5f71fc4f41044a884f3cb436104a976

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at www.claruscorp.com .

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets. Our mission is to identify, acquire and grow outdoor “super fan” brands through our unique “innovate and accelerate” strategy. We define a “super fan” brand as a brand that creates the world’s pre-eminent, performance-defining product that the best-in-class user cannot live without. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, Sierra®, and Barnes® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtrax.com.au, www.sierrabullets.com, www.barnesbullets.com, www.pieps.com, or www.goclimbon.com.

Company Contacts:

Aaron J. Kuehne

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Tel 1‐801‐993‐1364

[email protected]

Michael J. Yates

Chief Financial Officer

Tel 1‐801-993‐1304

[email protected]