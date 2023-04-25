Anaergia+Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) today announced that Paula Myson, who has been serving as Chief Financial Officer since October 2022, has resigned from the post effective April 18, 2023, and that the Board has appointed Hani Kaissi as Acting Chief Financial Officer effective the same date. Ms. Myson has agreed to provide transition services for the Company until May 9, 2023.

Mr. Kaissi is currently the Chief Development Officer of the Company. He was the CFO of Anaergia from June 2019 to October 2022 and will now resume his previous role.

“On behalf of the full Board, I would like to thank Paula for her service to Anaergia as CFO,” said Andrew Benedek, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia. “Hani’s in-depth knowledge of Anaergia’s business and prior experience as its CFO will serve Anaergia well,” added Dr. Benedek.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

