Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be published in a press release prior to the call and available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Teleconference Details

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. PDT)

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International Number: 973-528-0011

Call ID: 904963

The teleconference will also be webcasted; to register for the live webcast or replay, please use this link. The teleconference replay will be available through May 18, 2023, by dialing 877-481-4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) or 919-882-2331 (International Replay Number) and entering passcode 48113.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the teleconference, please contact Identiv’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005251/en/