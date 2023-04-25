Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent Number 11,590,205, entitled ‘METHODS FOR PRODUCING STABLE THERAPEUTIC GLUCAGON FORMULATIONS IN APROTIC POLAR SOLVENTS.’ The claims in this newly issued patent cover certain pharmaceutical formulations in Xeris’ Gvoke® product line, methods of use of such formulations in treating hypoglycemia, and methods of manufacturing the therapeutic formulations.

“Xeris’ strategy is to patent early and often, including through a castle/moat approach that has led to numerous filings both at the platform and product levels. The addition of this new patent further strengthens our intellectual property position in the XeriSol™ platform portion of our portfolio and has claims that will cover the Gvoke formulation, which is in all our currently marketed Gvoke products,” said Paul R. Edick, Xeris’ Chairman and CEO.

The Xeris patent portfolio consists of 178 total patents globally, of which 33 are U.S. issued; 128 patent applications pending globally, of which 21 are pending in the U.S.; and 60 patents pertaining to its technology platform. Xeris’ XeriSol patent portfolio includes patents and applications directed to this platform formulation technology, commercial and pipeline pharmaceutical product formulations, and therapeutic methods using such formulations to treat a variety of human diseases and disorders. All patents are owned by Xeris Biopharma subsidiaries.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing differentiated and innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Xeris has a diverse pipeline of development and partnered programs using its formulation sciences, XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ to support long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. including statements regarding the strength of its intellectual property position in the XeriSol™ platform portion of its portfolio, prospects for the issuance of patents, , the market and therapeutic potential of its products and product candidates, its ability to successfully develop and commercialize differentiated and innovative products, continued use of its formulation sciences by development and partnered programs, the potential utility of its formulation platforms, and other statements containing the words “will,” “would,” “continue,” “expect,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris’ experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, geopolitical factors and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The various factors that could cause Xeris’ actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, include the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations and clinical activities, our financial position and need for financing, including to fund its product development programs or commercialization efforts, whether its products will achieve and maintain market acceptance, its reliance on third-party suppliers, including single-source suppliers, its reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials, the ability of its product candidates to compete successfully with existing and new drugs, and its and collaborators’ ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary technology. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be realized and persons reading this communication are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information about potential impacts of COVID-19, financial, operational, economic, competitive, regulatory, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris is set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Xeris’ most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this communication. Forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to us, as of the date of this communication and, while believed to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005445/en/