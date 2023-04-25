Urban Edge to Highlight Growth Strategy at Investor Day Today

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) will outline the Company’s compelling growth opportunities and provide an update on its business strategy and financial outlook at its Investor Day being held in New York City today. Chairman and CEO Jeff Olson, along with other members of the executive leadership team, will discuss the Company’s irreplaceable retail real estate portfolio focused on the supply constrained D.C. to Boston corridor, highly visible growth plan, low-risk active redevelopment and retenanting pipeline, and strong balance sheet, all underpinning the Company’s growth targets.

In connection with today’s event, Urban Edge updated its outlook for 2023, raising its FFO as Adjusted guidance by $0.02 per share to $1.16 per share at the midpoint of its range, based on higher NOI growth and lower general and administrative expenses. In addition, the Company announced a three-year target for FFO as Adjusted of $1.35 per share, representing an increase of 16% over the updated 2023 guidance at the midpoint.

“Urban Edge has a clear path to deliver industry-leading growth,” said Olson. “Following a very strong 2022, we are excited to share more about the significant value embedded in our portfolio and the initiatives underway to drive long-term performance and earnings and cash flow growth.”

“The disruption created by the pandemic underscored the resiliency of brick-and-mortar retail real estate and its importance in omnichannel fulfillment. Our team continues to enhance the quality and value of our assets by making accretive investments in our properties, upgrading our tenant roster and transforming local communities. With visibility to grow NOI by 20% over the next three years, nearly 80% of which is derived from executed leases and contractual rent bumps, Urban Edge’s future is very bright,” Olson concluded.

A copy of the Investor Day presentation is available on the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.uedge.com%2FPresentations, which includes a reconciliation of estimated net income to FFO as Adjusted per diluted share.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005565r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005565/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.