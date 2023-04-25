Trend Innovations Holding Enhancing Its Artificial Intelligence Platform to Offer Improved, More Robust, User-Friendly Experience

April 18, 2023
Company Aims to Upgrade Avant! AI's Natural Language Processing Technology and Update the Platform's Machine Learning Models

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) ("Trend" or the "Company"), a company that creates, develops, and acquires innovative software technologies providing complex solutions utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as providing Information Technology (IT) consulting services, today announced the Company has started the process to enhance its Avant! AI technology with a new Natural Language Processing (NLP) interface to provide users with a better, more robust, user-friendly experience.

Also, while Trend intends to utilize Avant! AI's core engine for licensing purposes, the Company will be upgrading the NLP interface to enable modern, textual based, Q&A sessions to offer a more user-friendly experience to those who choose to use the platform as an advanced AI "search" engine chatbot. In the updated version, Avant! AI will keep a user's chat history active for the user to refer to, and the update will include enhanced support features for users.

Avant! AI was purchased from GBT Tokenize Corp., and the Company plans to use/offer the technology as a customer support assistant and use it in health advisory systems, as well as other applications. Avant! AI includes machine learning techniques that allow it to learn from the internet and that rely on NLP methods to communicate with users. Avant! AI can find the required information, summarize it, and present it in a clear and friendly way. Avant! AI can be used as a Dialogue AI application, which is an emerging technology that enables users to have a conversation with Avant! AI through a chat dialog interface, allowing the technology to understand and respond to questions using natural language inputs.

Trend is also working to update Avant! AI's back-end architecture to support even faster and more comprehensive responses.

Trend plans to continue developing and enhancing Avant! AI's capabilities with the expectation that the technology can be used in key industries, including autonomous vehicles, medicine and customer support.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Recently, Trend Innovations acquired Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. The company's "Thy News" application is one of the Trend's key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. Thy News was created for users who value their time but want to keep up with the latest in world news. The app offers the user the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

More information about Trend Innovations can be found at https://trendinnovationsholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

