DETROIT, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. ( AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today the demonstration of AI generated content with AI narration capabilities on its recently launched Version 6.0 platform, complementing its recent GPT-4 integration. The capabilities, demonstrated in Amesite’s free-to-the-public course on ChatGPT, demonstrate how content can be created with high efficiency and scalability, along with purpose-built, AI-driven features to support user learning.



Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “Generative AI models are producing increasingly realistic and advanced outputs, enabling more efficient production of content and instruction to make education more accessible. Use of AI is transforming instructional design to make it more effective, lower cost and more relevant, and Amesite is committed to making sure our Customers can utilize it to build their content portfolios.”

Amesite VP Sales, Brandon Owens, said, “Our Customers need to build learning products efficiently and this technology makes it possible, by having content generators utilize AI tools. We are excited to offer this capability and to enable the public to experience it.”

Amesite’s free ChatGPT course is now equipped with AI-narrated videos; registration is available here. The course was produced using generative AI tools to create scripts and narrations. The creation of the AI narrated videos for the lectures utilizes a combination of natural language processing, machine learning, and generative AI models to generate and create the scripts, and animate the narrator.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.