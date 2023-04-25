Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”) today announced it will host an Investor Day from approximately 1 p.m. through 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The event will feature presentations and Q&A led by Alight’s management team. The Investor Day will be webcast live and via replay which can be found by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website.

Details of Investor Day:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. through 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast and replay: Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations

Alight will also release first quarter 2023 earnings results before the market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and management will subsequently discuss the results on a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations. A replay of the call will be available on the Company website, and through Tuesday, May 23, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13737149.

Details of conference call:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast and replay: Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth, and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005207/en/