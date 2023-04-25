Medigus's Subsidiary for EV Wireless Charging Merged with a Public Company in the US and Commenced Trading on the OTC Market

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Medigus holds 60% in the public company and has an option to increase its holdings up to 71%

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. ( MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd. (“Charging Robotics”) has completed a share exchange transaction with Fuel Doctor, Inc., (“FDOC”) a Delaware corporation, listed on the OTC Market. Medigus currently holds 60% of the common stock of FDOC.

As part of the exchange agreement, FDOC acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Charging Robotics on a fully diluted basis. As a result Charging Robotics became a wholly owned subsidiary of FDOC. At the closing Medigus received, in exchange for all of its shares in Charging Robotics, such number of newly issues shares of FDOC common stock equal to 60% of the total number of shares of FDOC common stock issued and outstanding as of the closing on a fully diluted basis. Subject to several pre-determined milestones, Medigus has the option to increase its holdings in FDOC up to 71%.

At closing, FDOC had $1 million in cash. Charging Robotics is currently in the process of changing FDOC’s name and stock symbol.

Charging Robotics develops a unique system aimed to be installed on a dedicated robot that will reside under the vehicle and automatically and wirelessly recharge the battery. The system is designed to be installed in public parking lots in a manner that will lower the infrastructure installation costs compared to other available systems. Charging Robotics has successfully demonstrated its ability to wirelessly charge at low power. The system will work at about 12kW which is the standard for type-1 chargers found in residential use today.

About Charging Robotics
Charging Robotics is developing an automatic wireless charging system dedicated for public parking lots. The benefit of the robotic wireless charging system is that it will automatically align with high accuracy the energy transmitting device to the onboard energy receiving device thus allowing for very high charging efficiencies. The system will be fully automatic, thus eliminating the need for the driver to remove the car after charging is complete, which will increase the charger utilization and profits for the parking lot operator.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. ( MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. and ownership in industry 4.0 company, ScoutCam Inc. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company Contact:
Tali Dinar
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Michal Efraty
Investor Relations, Israel
+972-(0)52-3044404
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgxMDE5NyM1NTMyNjY0IzUwMDA2NDMzMQ==
Medigus-Ltd.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.