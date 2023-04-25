First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 2, 2023

Conference call and webcast to be held the same day at 8:00 AM ET

BRADENTON, Fla., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. ( FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, before the market opens.

A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:00 AM ET, hosted by Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via any one of three options:

The webcast will be archived shortly after the call has concluded. For the dial-in and webcast options, the conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

About First Watch
First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 470 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steve L. Marotta
941-500-1918
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact

[email protected]

