Sangoma Recognized as Leader in North American UCaaS Market by Frost & Sullivan

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARKHAM, ON, April 18, 2023

MARKHAM, ON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC) (Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for companies of all sizes, announced today that it was awarded a leadership position in the Frost Radar™: North American UCaaS Market 2022 report. The Frost Radar, published by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, is an analytical tool that evaluates companies across the indices of innovation and growth.

Sangoma_Logo_v1.jpg

The 2022 Frost Radar ranking is the second time that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Sangoma as a leader in the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) marketplace. Previously, Sangoma received Frost & Sullivan's 2020 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its wide portfolio of UC solutions.

In the 2022 report, Frost highlighted Sangoma's most recent acquisitions of UCaaS providers Star2Star and NetFortris for broadening the company's UCaaS solutions suite to meet business needs. The company's UCaaS solutions now include Business Voice/Business Voice+, Switchvox Cloud, and CommUnity. These multiple UCaaS solutions, paired with Sangoma's contact center, video conferencing, CPaaS based application capabilities, and broad managed services portfolio such as SD-WAN, internet access and security enable Sangoma to address a wide range of SMB and distributed enterprise customer use cases.

Sangoma's breadth of services is matched by its global footprint. "Sangoma's presence in over 100 countries around the world provides opportunities for the company's expanded UCaaS portfolio to address untapped customer needs in less mature markets," Frost & Sullivan said in the report. "Differentiated offerings provide customers with convenience and peace of mind," says Elka Popova, Vice President Connected Work, Frost & Sullivan.

For more information about Sangoma's UC solutions, visit www.sangoma.com

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. For more information, visit https://www.frost.com

About Sangoma

Sangoma is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma simplifies communications by providing businesses with the industry's most comprehensive suite of cloud-native communications solutions, which work together seamlessly to streamline business processes. Sangoma provides businesses with a complete solution, including cloud software, endpoints, and connectivity – all delivered and supported by Sangoma's expert team. One provider and one contact ease vendor management and save time. For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL72072&sd=2023-04-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sangoma-recognized-as-leader-in-north-american-ucaas-market-by-frost--sullivan-301799674.html

SOURCE Sangoma Technologies Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL72072&Transmission_Id=202304180900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL72072&DateId=20230418
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.