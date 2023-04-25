COSTA MESA, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) ( LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain is introducing the fan favorite Shredded Beef Birria to the menu for the second year running. After sparking a viral “Birria Craze” on TikTok with El Pollo Loco afficionados who could not wait to get their dip on, the company has brought back the celebration of authentic Mexican flavors that can be experienced in a variety of entrees, such as two Crunchy Tacos, Grilled Burrito or Overstuffed Quesadillas paired alongside a Consomé Dipping Sauce.



“Not only did we make history last year as the first QSR to add Shredded Beef Birria to our menu, it was also a record breaking LTO for the brand across sales and social engagement,” says Chief Marketing Officer Andy Rebhun. “Knowing there is such enthusiasm and demand for birria, we knew we had to bring it back this year to surprise and delight new and existing consumers. Our culinary team worked hard to ensure that this year's version of Shredded Beef Birria is even better and El Pollo Loco is excited to share it with everyone.”

The culinary team at El Pollo Loco has made some upgrades to the Shredded Beef Birria including the addition of a crispier shell on the crunchy taco and an even more flavorful Consomé Dipping Sauce. Every order is packaged in a specially designed carrier box featuring a choice of one of three entrées, savory Consomé Dipping Sauce, and a side of Fresh Tortilla Chips. Options include:

Birria Crunchy Taco Box : Two crunchy corn tortillas filled with beef birria, cheese, onion & cilantro. The new, crispier taco shell texture will ensure the most dippable, crunchable moment for the tacos. Served with Consomé Dipping Sauce & Fresh Tortilla Chips.





: Two crunchy corn tortillas filled with beef birria, cheese, onion & cilantro. The new, crispier taco shell texture will ensure the most dippable, crunchable moment for the tacos. Served with Consomé Dipping Sauce & Fresh Tortilla Chips. Birria Grilled Burrito Box : Warm flour tortilla filled with beef birria, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans, cabbage, onion & cilantro. Served with Consomé Dipping Sauce & Fresh Tortilla Chips.





: Warm flour tortilla filled with beef birria, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans, cabbage, onion & cilantro. Served with Consomé Dipping Sauce & Fresh Tortilla Chips. Birria Overstuffed Quesadilla Box: Warm flour tortilla filled with beef birria, avocado, cheese, onion & cilantro. Each quesadilla is artfully folded in a hexagon shape, filled and grilled to seal in the delicious flavors. Served with Consomé Dipping Sauce & Fresh Tortilla Chips.



Loco Rewards® members who sign up for the app will access the product 48 hours early (beginning 4/18), to be eligible consumers must download the newly revamped Loco Rewards® App and visit any El Pollo Loco restaurant to scan their member QR code. Be sure to sign up for the Loco Rewards Program™ to reap all additional member benefits.

Shredded Beef Birria is available systemwide from April 20 to June 28. To place an order, visit ElPolloLoco.com or the Loco Rewards App.About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco ( LOCO, Financial) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained 490 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com .



