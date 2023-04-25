SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) ( CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).



A live webcast of the earnings call will be available on Cricut’s investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com/. A webcast replay will be available after the live event.

To access the audio call, please pre-register using this link: Cricut Q1 2023 Earnings Pre-Registration. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company whose cutting machines and design software help people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy® — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://inspiration.cricut.com/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

