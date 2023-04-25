DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / As announced on 2 March, CRH plc, the global leader in building materials solutions, has decided to transition to a new organisational structure, effective from 1 January 2023.

Restated segment information is now available on www.crh.com.

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold Jim Mintern Tom Holmes Chief Executive Chief Financial Officer Head of Investor Relations

About CRH

CRH ( LSE:CRH, Financial), (ISE:CRG), ( NYSE:CRH, Financial) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and in Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749729/CRH-Publishes-Restated-Segment-Information



