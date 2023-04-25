PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing medicines for solid tumors by harnessing novel and innovative treatment targets such as Claudin 6 (CLDN6).

A solid tumor is an unusual tissue growth with no fluid-filled areas. These tumors can be either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Various solid tumors are identified based on the specific cells that make up the growth. Sarcomas, carcinomas, and lymphomas are examples of solid tumors. In contrast, leukemias, which are blood cancers, usually don't create solid tumors.

Context Therapeutics spearheads global preclinical efforts to develop what could be a next-generation therapy, CTIM-76 , its CLDN6 x CD3 bispecific antibody clinical candidate, to potentially treat solid tumors, including in the ovaries, lungs, and testicles. Collectively, Context Therapeutics estimates that there are approximately 62,500 patients in the United States with metastatic cancer that expresses CLDN6, the company's target treatment population. The company intends to use a diagnostic to identify only those patients whose tumor expresses CLDN6, thereby potentially enhancing the probability of therapeutic success.

Cytotoxic T cells are strong protectors within the immune system. However, activating them all over the body may lead to severe or even fatal side effects. To use these cells safely for cancer treatment, Context aims to link T cell activation to targets present only in cancer cells, preventing damage to healthy cells. CLDN6 is a target found in specific cancers, like ovarian, testicular, and lung cancers, but not in normal cells. This could make it an excellent way for T cells to identify and attack cancer cells. This method is intended to be more precise and efficient than other ways of eliminating cancer cells, ensuring that only harmful cells are destroyed while minimizing side effects.

Drawbacks Of Current Treatments

Despite advances in cancer treatment, there are still limitations and disadvantages. Cancer and its treatments can cause side effects, such as diarrhea, constipation, and weight loss.

These side effects may arise because cancer cells consume nutrients needed by healthy cells, making it difficult to treat malnutrition even with an adequate diet. Additionally, some treatments can harm both healthy and cancer cells, leading to more side effects.

Context Therapeutics - Working To Fulfill This Unmet Need

The future looks on track for Context Therapeutics as the company works to address the unmet need for novel, targeted, and well-tolerated treatments for solid tumors, including ovarian, lung, and testicular cancer. The company plans to present preclinical data about CTIM-76 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 on April 17. Research to date suggests that CTIM-76 shows promise in treating ovarian cancer. An IND (Investigational New Drug) filing request to allow for in-human clinical trials is expected to be submitted by Context Therapeutics in the first quarter of 2024. The company will also host a webinar to further discuss its AACR presentation on April 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET. To register, please click here .

Visit www.contexttherapeutics.com/ for more information on the company and its product candidate, CTIM-76.

Featured photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Contact:

IR: Laine Yonker, [email protected]

PR: Gina Cestari, [email protected]

SOURCE: Context Therapeutics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749826/Significant-Unmet-Need-In-Solid-Tumors-Reported-And-How-Context-Therapeutics-NASDAQCNTX-Plans-To-Make-A-Difference



