BT Brands Reports Results for the Year Ended January 1, 2023

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD and BTBDW), today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ending January 1, 2023.

Following the 2022 acquisition of three operating restaurants, and including the 41.2% owned Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern six locations (OTCMarkets: BDVB), BT Brands has ownership in nineteen restaurants comprising the following:

  • Eight Burger Time fast-food restaurants and one Dairy Queen franchise located in the North Central region of the United States, collectively (“BTND”);
  • Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern, Inc, a 41.2% owned affiliate, operates six Bagger Dave’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana (“Bagger Dave’s”);
  • Keegan’s Seafood Grille in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida (“Keegan’s”);
  • Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery in Woods Hole, Massachusetts (“PIE”);
  • Village Bier Garten, a German-themed restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue in Cocoa, Florida (“VBG”).

Highlights and recent activities include:

  • Total revenues for fiscal 2022 increased 49% to $12.6 million;
  • Operating income for the year declined to a loss of $391,164 from an operating profit of $980,712;
  • The net loss attributable to common shareholders was $562,285, or a loss of $.09 per share for the year.
  • Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the year increased to $1,691,703 in 2022 from $1,631,530 in 2021;
  • Equity in the loss of Bagger Dave’s of $194,813 is included in the 2022 loss.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company repurchased 65,000 shares of common stock for $107,012, approximately $1.65 per share. In the first quarter of 2023, we repurchased an additional 150,000 shares for $250,500 or $1.67 per share.
  • The Company ended the year with $8.1 million in cash and short-term investments;
  • The sale of a closed Burger Time store in West St. Paul resulted in a pre-tax gain of $313,000, which will be reported in the first quarter of 2023
  • We anticipate that the disposition of our St. Louis property will result in a $180,000 gain in the second quarter of 2023.

Gary Copperud, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “During fiscal 2022, we completed our transition to a public company, significantly increasing our general and administrative expenses. Overall, we have continued to see inflationary pressure on our cost of sales and staffing. Increasing hourly labor rates are an issue in all of our locations. During 2022, staffing issues led to some lost sales days and, in some instances, a curtailment of store hours. All three of our recently acquired restaurants experienced some challenges during the transition period, and we are working to improve these results. Our goal is to achieve long-term profitability consistent with our acquisition expectations, and we believe we are headed in that direction.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook: Because of the uncertain nature of the performance of recent acquisitions and the evolving character of our Company and because of continuing uncertainty surrounding public health concerns and the aftermath, impacts of supply chain constraints, and the current inflationary environment, the Company is not, at this point, providing a financial forecast for fiscal 2023.

Conference Call: Management will host a conference call to discuss its year-ended January 1, 2023, financial results on Thursday, April 21, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Kenneth Brimmer, Chief Financial Officer and Gary Copperud, Chief Executive Officer. Dial: 877-344-8082

Secondary, international dial-in +1-213-992-4618

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing the call-in number. In addition, an archive of the call will be available on the Company’s website page after the call has concluded. Website https%3A%2F%2Fitsburgertime.com%2Fcorporate%2F.

About BT Brands Inc.: BT Brands Inc. (BTBD and BTBDW) owns and operates a fast-food restaurant chain called Burger Time with locations in North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Including the 2022 acquisition of three operating restaurants and the purchase of 41.2% Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern with six locations (OTCMarkets: BDVB), BT Brands has ownership in nineteen restaurants. BT Brands continues to seek acquisitions within the restaurant industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income and net income per share, expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year, current or future volatility in the credit markets and future market conditions, our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business operations during the next fiscal year, market position, financial results and reserves, and strategy for risk management.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the disruption to our business from public health emergencies, the impact on our results of operations, and our financial condition; the uncertain nature of the restaurant industry; our ability to integrate acquired restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, staffing shortages and the effect of inflation on key supplies and inputs.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Financial results follow.

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

52 Weeks Ended,

January 1, 2023

January 2, 2022

SALES

$

12,601,169

$

8,451,870

COSTS AND EXPENSES

Restaurant operating expenses

Food and paper costs

4,854,321

3,285,752

Labor costs

4,126,837

2,383,206

Occupancy costs

1,147,744

681,560

Other operating expenses

780,564

469,822

Depreciation and amortization expenses

449,038

234,027

General and administrative expenses

1,633,829

416,791

Total costs and expenses

12,992,333

7,471,158

Income (loss) from operations

(391,164

)

980,712

UNREALIZED LOSS ON MARKETABLE SECURITIES

(86,422

)

-

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

125,529

-

INTEREST EXPENSE

(114,766

)

(172,861

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

(80,649

)

-

EQUITY IN NET LOSS OF AFFILIATE

(194,813

)

-

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

(742,285

)

807,851

INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT

180,000

(200,000

)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(562,285

)

$

607,851

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

$

(0.09

)

$

0.14

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES

6,458,810

4,382,848

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

January 1, 2023

January 2, 2022

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

$

2,150,578

$

12,385,632

Marketable securities

5,994,295

-

Receivables

76,948

72,251

Inventory

158,351

79,510

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

37,397

27,186

Assets held for sale

446,524

-

Total current assets

8,864,093

12,564,579

PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, NET

3,294,644

1,592,338

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

2,004,673

-

INVESTMENTS

1,369,186

75,000

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

61,000

-

GOODWILL

671,220

-

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

453,978

-

OTHER ASSETS, NET

50,903

273,810

TOTAL ASSETS

$

16,769,697

$

14,505,727

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

448,605

$

291,973

Broker margin loan

791,370

-

Current maturities of long-term debt

167,616

169,908

Current operating lease obligations

193,430

-

Accrued expenses

532,520

254,341

Income taxes payable

-

209,088

Total current liabilities

2,133,541

925,310

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION

2,658,477

2,833,064

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

-

119,000

NONCURRENT LEASE OBLIGATIONS

1,825,057

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,617,075

3,877,374

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

10,152,622

10,628,353

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

16,769,697

$

14,505,727

Category: Financial Category: Financial

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005950r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005950/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.