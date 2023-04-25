Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the Pet and Garden industries, today announced that the Company now expects fiscal 2023 earnings per share (“EPS”) to be $2.35 or better. This outlook includes expected second quarter EPS of approximately $0.90. The weaker than expected second quarter performance was significantly impacted by poor spring weather, including severe storms in the Southeast, heavy rain and snow in the West and an unseasonably cold late March.

“The Pet segment met our expectations and expanded market share. However, we experienced broad-based softness across our Garden portfolio due to unfavorable weather leading to a late start to the garden season, lighter foot traffic and lower retailer inventory levels,” said Tim Cofer, CEO of Central Garden & Pet. “Consistent with the guidance we provided in January, we expect EPS growth in the second half of the year.”

“In addition to short-term actions to cut controllable costs, we are progressing a multi-year cost and simplicity program to reduce complexity, improve margins, and elevate our brands. The program focuses on a number of key areas including Procurement, Logistics, Manufacturing, Portfolio Management and Administrative. We will communicate more details during our second quarter earnings call on May 3, 2023, and provide further updates going forward on our plans to deliver sustainable, improved performance.”

The Company’s fiscal year 2023 EPS outlook reflects macroeconomic uncertainty, cost inflation, evolving consumer behavior and unfavorable retailer inventory dynamics, as well as anticipated pricing actions and productivity initiatives across the Company's portfolio and capital spending significantly below fiscal 2022 levels. Fiscal 2023 will have 53 weeks compared to 52 weeks in fiscal 2022. This outlook does not include the impact of any acquisitions or restructuring activities that may occur during fiscal 2023.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

