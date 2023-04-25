Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-209-8213 (international callers please dial 1-412-542-4146) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https%3A%2F%2Fir.mistercarwash.com%2F.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https%3A%2F%2Fir.mistercarwash.com%2F.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 435 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmistercarwash.com

