Minerals Technologies Further Expands in China and India Paper Markets

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) today announced that it has entered into three long-term precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) supply agreements that will further expand the Company’s Specialty Additives product line in China and India.

The agreements are with three major paper companies – Andhra Paper Limited located in Rajahmundry, India; Nine Dragons Paper located in Beihai, China; and Zhejiang Zhefeng New Materials Company located in Quzhou, China – to build and operate on-site precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) satellite plants. The combined volume equals more than 180,000 metric tons per year of PCC, and the sites are expected to be in operation in late 2023 and early 2024.

“MTI continues to drive growth in China and India as our newest technologies enable us to penetrate further into the paper market,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These new partnerships demonstrate that MTI is the technology leader in paper and packaging filler technologies.”

D.J. Monagle III, Group President, Consumer & Specialties, commented further, “We are pleased to provide our unique technologies that deliver significant efficacy and sustainability benefits. Our new satellite plant in Rajahmundry represents the first deployment in India of our patented NewYield® LO PCC technology, a process which enhances the sustainability of a paper mill by repurposing a waste stream from the mill’s pulping process to produce PCC.”

In 1986, Minerals Technologies originated the satellite concept for making and delivering precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) on-site at paper mills. Today, MTI has 53 satellite plants in operation or under construction globally and continues to lead the industry with consistent quality and technical innovation.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Contact: Lydia Kopylova
(212) 878-1831
Media Contact: Jennifer Albert
(212) 878-1840

ti?nf=ODgxMDY5NiM1NTM0MDQ4IzIwMDgwMDc=
Minerals-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.