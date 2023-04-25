Christina Sawyer joins Adeia as Chief People Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. ( ADEA), today announced that Christina Sawyer joined Adeia as the company’s chief people officer on Monday, April 17, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christina to Adeia as our chief people officer. She brings an impressive track record of building high performing teams and we look forward to leveraging Christina’s experience and insights as we attract and retain industry leading talent and continue to execute towards our strategic growth plan,” commented Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia.

Sawyer joins Adeia from Electronic Arts, where she was most recently vice president of integrated operations. During her career at Electronic Arts, she successfully created a new human resources team that supported the company’s growth and operational transformation. Sawyer is a seasoned executive whose career has included roles in human resources, finance and operations. Sawyer received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University Long Beach and is a former C.P.A.

Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Adeia's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Adeia
Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

