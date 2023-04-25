Equitrans Midstream Q1 2023 Earnings and Conference Call

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings information on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 10:30 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for ETRN security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion.

Call Access:An audio live stream of the call will be available on the internet, and participants are encouraged to pre-register online, in advance of the call, at: ETRN+Q1+2023+Webcast. A link to the audio live stream will be available on the Investors page of the ETRN’s website the day of the call.

Security Analysts ::Dial-In Participation
To participate in the Q&A session, security analysts may access the call in the U.S. tollfree at (888) 330-3573; and internationally at (646) 960-0677. The ETRN conference ID is 6625542.

All Other Participants :: Webcast+Registration+%0A
Please Note: For optimal audio quality, the webcast is best supported through Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers.

An updated investor presentation will be available on ETRN’s Investor+Relations+website the day of the call.

Call Replay: For 14 days following the call, an audio replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199. The ETRN conference ID is 6625542.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located infrastructure assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, Equitrans has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 140-year history in the energy industry, Equitrans was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with a vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. While working to meet America's growing need for clean-burning energy, Equitrans is proud of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, striving every day to preserve and protect the environment, provide an engaging workplace for its employees, support and enrich its local communities, and to deliver sustained value for customers and shareholders.

Visit www.equitransmidstream.com; and to learn more about our ESG practices visit Equitrans+Sustainability+Reporting.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418005956r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005956/en/

