Docebo to Host First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call

52 minutes ago
Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading learning platform provider with AI capabilities, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Sukaran Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call Details:

Date:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time:

8:00 a.m. (ET)

Dial-in number:

416-764-8624 or 1-888-259-6580

Italy: +39 800 797 692

UK: +44 0800 652 2435

Live webcast:

Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at http://investors.docebo.com

Replay:

416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070

Available until May 18, 2023

Replay passcode:

194223#

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

Learn why enterprises love Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418006106r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006106/en/

