MAUMEE, Ohio, April 18, 2023

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 02, 2023. The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 03, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen over the phone, please dial 888-317-6003 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6061 (international toll) and use elite entry number: 9649408. To watch the webcast, go to https://app.webinar.net/PWwnqVbqG3R and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of www.andersonsinc.com.

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of the Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

