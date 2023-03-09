WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Quesnel, BC.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 69,696,525 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.41% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Votes
For

% of Votes
in Favour

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Hank Ketcham

65,972,655

97.19

1,907,222

2.81

Doyle N. Beneby

67,677,147

99.70

202,731

0.30

Reid E. Carter

65,845,948

97.00

2,033,929

3.00

Raymond Ferris

67,855,089

99.96

24,788

0.04

John N. Floren

66,327,081

97.71

1,552,796

2.29

Ellis Ketcham Johnson

67,553,290

99.52

326,587

0.48

Brian G. Kenning

65,771,883

96.89

2,107,995

3.11

Marian Lawson

67,680,778

99.71

199,099

0.29

Colleen McMorrow

67,387,056

99.27

492,822

0.73

Janice G. Rennie

64,808,681

95.48

3,071,197

4.52

Gillian D. Winckler

67,418,463

99.32

461,415

0.68


Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at eleven (11).

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 9, 2023 was also approved, with 93.89% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution on the amendment, restatement and continuation of the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 9, 2023 was also approved, with 73.19% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

