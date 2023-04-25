Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”) today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after market close. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be held live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2023. Please visit BCSF’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.baincapitalspecialtyfinance.com for a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

  • Domestic: 1-888-886-7786
  • International: 1-416-764-8658
  • Conference ID: 86384699

All participants will need to reference “Bain Capital Specialty Finance - First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Earnings Conference Call” once connected with the operator. All participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through May 17, 2023 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

  • Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
  • International: 1-412-317-6671
  • Conference ID: 86384699

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through December 31, 2022, BCSF has invested approximately $6.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418006200r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006200/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.