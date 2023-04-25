National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2023 First Quarter Conference Call Live on the Internet

1 hours ago
Lincoln, Nebraska, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ/:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2023 first quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Company’s results for the 2023 first quarter will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The live broadcast of National Research Corporation’s conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 3, 2023. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

A live audio webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/253347934. The webcast will also be available for replay.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email [email protected], or visit www.nrchealth.com.


CONTACT: Kevin Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

National-Research-Corporation.png

