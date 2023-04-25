Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) ( GSHD), announced today that it will report its first quarter 2023 results after the market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on April 26th. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead
Goosehead ( GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices. For more information, please visit goosehead.com

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
E-mail: [email protected]; [email protected]

PR Contact

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]


