Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced that Dr. Ankur Lodha, Lafayette, La., and Dr. Pradeep Nair, Houma, La., are the first physicians to use the company’s Sublime™ radial access microcatheter. Drs. Lodha and Nair are interventional cardiologists at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

The Sublime microcatheter is in limited market evaluation. The full suite of Sublime microcatheters will be launched in FY 2024. The Sublime portfolio will include the industry’s first suite of 0.014”, 0.018”, and 0.035” high-performance peripheral microcatheters.

“For peripheral as well as coronary interventions, radial access is safer than femoral access and much preferred by patients,” said Dr. Lodha. “I’m pleased to report that the Sublime microcatheter performed exceptionally well during our first uses of the device in treating peripheral arterial disease.”

“The lack of long-length, high-performance catheters for peripheral procedures has slowed adoption of radial access for treatment of lower extremity artery disease,” added Dr. Nair. “Sublime microcatheters will fill a major gap in the peripheral-intervention toolkit, including for procedures from access sites other than the wrist.”

Available in five lengths from 65 to 200 cm and compatible with 0.014”, 0.018”, and 0.035” guidewires, the Sublime microcatheters feature Surmodics’ best-in-class Pristyne™ hydrophilic coating for superb lubricity to optimize device trackability through vessel tortuosity. The device’s dual stainless steel, locked-braid layers work in unison to optimize torque control, push transmission, and deliverability to distal target lesions. The microcatheters are available in straight or angled tip configurations to access all types of peripheral vessels within their indicated size range. The Sublime 0.014” and 0.018” microcatheters can be telescoped through the 0.035” Sublime microcatheter to provide additional back up support when navigating extreme tortuosity or heavily stenosed lesions. This combination of optimized torque and stackability is designed to bring a new level of deliverability and crossing performance to the peripheral vascular space.

“This successful first use of our Sublime microcatheters is a major milestone, not only for Surmodics, but for the countless patients who stand to benefit from peripheral arterial treatment,” said Gary Maharaj, President and CEO of Surmodics, Inc. “For years, torqueable microcatheters have enabled coronary operators to overcome the most extreme challenges presented by complex arterial disease. We are pleased to bring this industry-first capability to peripheral interventions.”

The new line of Surmodics’ Sublime microcatheters, along with Surmodics’ guide sheaths and 0.014” and 0.018” RX PTA dilation catheters, round out a complete line of Sublime Radial Access Platform products. These products represent Surmodics’ commitment to leading the radial revolution with its expanding portfolio of endovascular devices purpose-designed to facilitate the treatment of above- or below-the-knee peripheral lesions via a transradial approach.

