CARMEL, Ind., April 19, 2023

CARMEL, Ind., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

KAR_Logo.jpg

KAR will also host an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by KAR Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Brad Lakhia and Chief Accounting Officer Scott Anderson. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155 and entering participant passcode "KAR." A live web cast will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com.

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of karglobal.com for a limited time.

KAR Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Laurie Dippold

Mike Eliason

(317) 468-3900

(317) 249-4559

[email protected]

[email protected]

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

