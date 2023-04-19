SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

HOUSTON, April 19, 2023

HOUSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

Select Energy Services First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the


Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below



Where:

https://investors.selectenergy.com/events-presentations/current

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 17, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13737963#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.selectenergy.com/events-presentations/current for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of oilfield water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout the Company's operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to its continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectenergy.com.

