PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) announced the first phase of its newly redesigned website. The new website is now live at the same address as the prior version: https://www.triumphgroup.com.

The redesigned site brings more robust features and streamlines access to essential information and products, with a clean design that reflects the new brand identity TRIUMPH launched in 2022. The site also includes a comprehensive Investor Relations section with updated company news and events.

"We are excited to unveil our new website. Our priority is to improve user experience for our employees, customers, investors, and all site visitors," said Dan Crowley, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "The result is a pleasing, informative, and comprehensive expression of TRIUMPH, including our mission, vision, and values."

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website (https://www.triumphgroup.com).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-announces-launch-of-new-website-301801135.html

SOURCE Triumph Group