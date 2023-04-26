monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (WorkOS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today unveiled plans for how the power of AI will be incorporated into the platform in 2023. The company is opening up its platform for third-party developers to build AI apps on the monday WorkOS, which will be available to customers through the monday AI Assistant. The company will launch a beta version of the monday AI Assistant in May, expanding how customers interact and build on the WorkOS platform.

As an initial offering, monday.com will release a collection of innovative apps built internally on the same monday AI Assistant infrastructure where external developers will soon be able to build. These apps will support various use cases, from sharing helpful suggestions to improving workflows, and will include:

Automated Task Generation: Create project plans painlessly and in less time based on customer input and goals.

Create project plans painlessly and in less time based on customer input and goals. Composing and Rephrasing Emails: Save time by using monday AI to write and edit emails more quickly within monday sales CRM.

Save time by using monday AI to write and edit emails more quickly within monday sales CRM. Summarizing: Focus on what’s important while monday AI summarizes complex topics and provides relevant action items.

Focus on what’s important while monday AI summarizes complex topics and provides relevant action items. Formula Builder (to be released at a later date): Describe a task or team objective to monday AI and it will generate a formula that will help complete those tasks more efficiently.

“Generative AI is a huge step forward for not only the quality, but also the ease, with which anyone with coding capabilities can create amazing AI software,” says Roy Mann, co-Founder and co-CEO at monday.com. “In the true monday way, we’re leveraging the power of the global developer community to provide optimal value to our customers, by opening up our infrastructure for AI apps to overlay the monday.com Work OS. We’re excited to see the incredible ways developers utilize AI to bring new solutions to the monday.com marketplace.”

monday.com will become one of the first SaaS companies to develop AI capabilities in an open way that will allow external developers to add further functionalities and broaden the monday.com ecosystem. The resulting apps will then be available to monday.com customers through the AI Assistant and the company%26rsquo%3Bs+apps+marketplace. Opening the platform in this way will advance the company’s mission of democratizing software, as any monday.com customer will be further empowered to build their own customized software.

To jumpstart the growth of the AI marketplace, monday.com will host an external+hackathon from June 20-22, offering an in-person experience to developers in London, New York and Tel Aviv, and an opportunity to participate virtually to developers around the world.

“monday.com is built to be at the core of any type of work, where customers can build workflows that suit their every need,” says Eran Helft, Director of Product Management at monday.com. “Developing monday AI is a natural next step in deepening how our customers interact with our software and supporting their ever-growing work processes. We are just scratching the surface on what we can accomplish with AI and plan to keep expanding our platform based on our customers’ true needs.”

With the launch of the monday AI Assistant, monday.com recognizes that while the potential of generative AI technology is limitless, it needs to be responsibly developed and deployed. monday.com has taken significant measures to ensure that data used by customers will be protected by the company’s standard data protection policies and the apps provided by monday.com with the AI assistant will be hosted on secured servers.

Integrating AI into monday.com, through the AI Assistant and beyond, will give monday.com customers even more ways to customize their personalized workflows that were simply not possible before. The Work OS platform is built to be entirely flexible and with this launch, not only do those with coding abilities have endless opportunities to build, but the abilities of the no-code customers of monday.com are strengthened as well. These new additions to the platform further align the entire monday.com community around the company’s core mission to democratize software for all and as AI is continuously integrated into the platform, the possibilities are endless.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

