Today, Ciox Health®, a Datavant company, and Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform, announced that they have renewed and expanded their digital services agreement.

Under the expanded agreement, Oscar will have access to the Datavant Switchboard via Ciox to securely request, retrieve, and digitally deliver clinical data. Through this digital capability, medical record access is improved and turnaround time is reduced, while reducing the burden on providers. The arrangement is expected to deliver a total spend reduction of 25% over the term of the agreement for Oscar under the new contract.

"Ciox's offering, both from a product and financial perspective, is strategically aligned with our broader company objectives," said Scott Black ley, Chief Transformation Officer of Oscar. "After having been a trusted partner for nearly seven years, they continue to help drive meaningful cost savings through scale, while being best positioned to support our consumer-centric, tech-focused business."

“We are thrilled to power the aspirations of the innovative team at Oscar, a long-standing client,” said Bill Horn, Executive Vice President of Payer Growth at Ciox. “By leveraging Datavant Switchboard, Oscar stands out as a leader in digital healthcare data exchange, and this extended relationship will quickly benefit both their members and bottom line.”

About Ciox

Ciox Health, a Datavant company, provides leading clinical data technology that empowers greater health by unlocking the potential of data in medical records. The company leverages a ubiquitous network of clinical data connections to simply and securely connect healthcare decision makers with the data and hidden insights in patient medical records. Ciox helps customers connect, control and comply in solving last mile challenges in clinical interoperability. Supporting a range of connectivity needs from research to revenue cycle, Ciox’s solutions include clinical data acquisition, release of information, and clinical coding. Learn more about Ciox technology and solutions by visiting %3Cb%3Ewww.cioxhealth.com%3C%2Fb%3E or %3Cb%3ETwitter%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of January 31, 2023. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

