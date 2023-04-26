NETSCOUT to Report Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on May 4th

NETSCOUT+SYSTEMS%2C+INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NETSCOUT will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The number for the conference call is (785) 424-1677. The conference call ID is NTCTQ423. A replay of the call will be made available after 12:00 p.m. ET on May 4th for approximately one week. The number for the replay is (800) 753-0348 for U.S./Canada and (402) 220-2672 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.netscout.com%2Finvestors%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the Company’s unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com+or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

