KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES INVESTOR DAY AND FIRESIDE CHAT WITH WILL THORNDIKE AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE ON MAY 16, 2023

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced an Investor Day following their Annual General Meeting of shareholders in New York City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

President and Chief Executive Officer, John T. Fitzgerald, along with Kent A. Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and members of the management team will discuss a range of topics covering the Company's operations, long-term growth strategy and financial structure. Prepared presentations will begin at 9:30 am ET.

CEO John T. Fitzgerald will also host a fireside chat with Will Thorndike, Managing Partner of The Cromwell Harbor Partnership, author of "The Outsiders, Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success", and member of the Kingsway Search Xcelerator ("KSX") advisory board, to discuss a range of topics including capital allocation, the power of long holding periods, and his experience as an original and long-time investor in the Search Fund ecosystem.

Event Location / Details

The event will take place at the New York Stock Exchange (RSVP required) and will also be available virtually at the investors section on the company website: https://kingsway-financial.com/ .

Interested Parties

Individuals interested in attending or registering for the event may contact James Carbonara, Hayden IR at [email protected] or by calling (646) 755-7412.

A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.kingswayfinancial.com at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer session following the presentation.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com) and Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com).

Contact
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
[email protected]

OR

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
312-766-2163
[email protected]

SOURCE Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

