NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street will feature Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI) ( RELIW) ($RELI) on its nationally syndicated and sponsored television program.

The agreement calls for producing and broadcasting televised shows across New to The Street's television syndicated networks, Newsmax and the Fox Business Network, and on Bloomberg as a sponsored program.

The series will span six (6) months following Reliance Global Group's growth as an InsurTech Company with its proprietary technologies and innovations transforming the legacy insurance agency industry.

New to The Street's TV Hosts will interview RELI's management representatives, who will introduce themselves to New to The Street's viewers and provide ongoing updates about the Company's operations. Viewers can expect to learn more on how the Company's RELI Exchange works as a business-to-business (B2B) tech platform, assisting its clients through automation and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Ezra Beyman, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of Reliance Global Group, Inc., states, "We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at New to The Street. Over the next six months, we will inform viewers how RELI is changing the insurance industry. Through our subsidiaries and RELI Exchange, our clients and agencies get comprehensive insurance coverage at less expensive rates. We expect our growth to continue, and we are excited to share our business model with New to The Street's audiences."

FMW Media will produce and broadcast the show, creating, and designing each televised episode to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly. All broadcasted shows will stream on www.newtothestreet.com, and New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

Vince Caruso, Founder, CEO, and Producer at New to The Street, states, "With insurance premiums rising, RELI created a business model utilizing proprietary AI technology to assist their clients in getting the best insurance coverage at the best prices. Savings are a must in today's inflationary world. New to The Street's broadcastings about RELI should excite viewers who will learn more about the continual successes at Reliance Global Group, Inc."

Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI) interviews will air on New to The Street's syndicated TV networks, Newsmax TV, Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg TV, as a sponsored program; expect future announcements on dates and times of the upcoming airings.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI) ( RELIW) ($RELI)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI) ( RELIW) ($RELI), an InsurTech pioneer, is working to transform the traditional insurance agency model by combining artificial intelligence (AI) with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group's growth strategy includes organic expansion of its current portfolio of agencies and the growth of both RELI Exchange, its B2B InsurTech platform and agency partner network for insurance agents and agencies, designed to give independent agents an entire suite of business development tools and the ability to effectively compete with national agencies, and 5MinuteInsure.com, its online business-to-consumer platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and data mining, to provide competitive insurance quotes in approximately 5 minutes. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:
Monica Brennan
[email protected]
1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office
1-516-696-5900
[email protected]

Reliance Global Group, Inc.
1-732-380-4600
[email protected]

