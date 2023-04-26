NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accel Media International, LLC (AMI) and Hempbox Vending, Inc. (HBV) announce a Joint-Venture (JV) agreement, forming a Nevada entity. The JV company has the exclusive rights to sell advertising on HBV’s kiosk screens, and AMI shall sell advertising.



Hempacco Co, Inc . ( HPCO) ($HPCO), the parent Company of Hempbox Vending, Inc. - its subsidiary, owns 600 retail kiosks where HPCP deploys its brand of hemp cigarettes, The Real Stuff™, and its partners’ white-label products.

Accel Media International, LLC is an advertising company creating and distributes digital ads through billboards and other streaming outlets.

The JV company will advertise content throughout HBV’s national network of kiosks, and AMI will provide ad sales and create advertising media.

Advertising out-of-home is a growing segment, with many industries looking to expand advertisements outside legacy TV platforms. Now, using the Hempbox Vending’s kiosks with an established and growing presence, the JV can offer another excellent opportunity to expand clients’ advertisement reaches. AMI is known for creating effective advertising campaigns which will stream on the kiosks. Kiosks sales traffic gives advertisers a consumer interest with predictable consumer spending and product demographics.

President and CEO of Accel Media International, LLC., Vince Caruso, states,” I’m excited for the jointly owned JV Company with HBV. The opportunity to expand advertisement outlets into kiosk locations is an excellent way for ads to be displayed. Industry advertisers are constantly looking for new ways to promote products and brands. I believe kiosks streaming ads can enhance advertisers’ promotions of products and services.”

Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempbox Vending, Inc . states, “Hempbox is a unique vending kiosk that sells hemp cigarettes, CDB, nutraceuticals, and other products. Kiosks located throughout the USA have daily sales volume. The JV company looks to add an extra level of a user’s excitement beyond just a purchase. Buyers now can see AMI’s greatly produced content of a client’s ads streaming on the kiosks. Customer foot traffic and vending sales can give an advertiser a unique customer base to stream ads.”

The JV company is 50% owned by Hempbox Vending, Inc. and Accel Media International, LLC.

About HempBox Vending, Inc.:

HempBox Vending, Inc., a subsidiary of Hempacco Co, Inc. ( HPCO), offers a kiosk solution for smart vending technology to sell quickly moving consumer goods, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, CBD, hemp, herb, and spice smokables - https://hempboxvending.com/ .



About Accel Media International, LLC.:

Accel Media International company was formed in October 2019 to provide Out-Of-Home packages that include subway digital, street level, massive static, and digital billboards. AMI operates placements in six markets and packages in addition to long-form broadcast interviews with assorted partners nationwide, including the New to The Street business show.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Contact Data:



Monica Brennan

Accel Media International

631-682-8499