Willdan+Group%2C+Inc. (“Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN), today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Following the release, Willdan will host its investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

An online, real-time audio webcast of the quarterly investor conference call will be available on Willdan’s website at ir.willdangroup.com by selecting “Events & Presentations”. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 888-428-7458 (or 862-298-0702) at least five minutes prior to the 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT start time. An online replay of the earnings webcast will be available a few hours after the completion of the call.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com. Follow Willdan on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005437/en/