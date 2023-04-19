PR Newswire

Receives high scores for technical features, reliability and value

PLANO, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has received a "top provider" score in Metrigy's 2023 Customer Experience MetriStar report on Fraud Prevention.

"Positive business outcomes are the most important metric for any product, and with more than 100 customers already leveraging our fraud prevention solutions, we're thrilled to receive this real-world recognition," said Sam Bucci, Ribbon's Chief Operating Officer.

The report is based on both customer reviews and quantitative metrics correlating use of providers' services with measurable business success. Metrigy conducted a survey of 1,695 participants from organizations in 13 countries across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in January 2023. Ten providers elicited enough responses to receive individual rankings, and Ribbon is one of four providers to earn a MetriStar "Top Provider 2023" award.

Ribbon's fraud prevention solutions and services for the contact center and enterprise communications include its extensive Session Border Controller (SBC) portfolio and suite of STIR/SHAKEN, voice security and analytics solutions.

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

