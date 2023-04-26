Emergent BioSolutions to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call on May 9, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (: EBS) will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 5:00 pm eastern time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2023, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2023, and financial outlook for full year 2023.

Conference Call Information
Participants can access the conference call live via webcast from the Investors page of Emergent’s website. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

A replay of the call can be accessed from the Investors page of Emergent’s website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For over 20 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matt Hartwig
Senior Director, Media Relations
[email protected]

